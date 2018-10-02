Share:

Lahore - The renowned business leader Shah Faisal Afridi has been elected unopposed as president Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, whereas Ahmad Hasnain and Khurram Shafiq have been elected senior vice president and vice president respectively. It was announced by the Election Commissioner at 4th Annual General Meeting of the PCJCCI held with the outgoing president S.M. Munir in chair. The AGM also included a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate China National Day. According the election results for the year 2018-19, the five new members have been elected on the five vacant seats of Executive Committee members. The newly elected Executive Committee members include Ahmad Hasnain, Mohammad Ali Tariq, Farooq Ali Khan Sherwani, Muhammad Zarak Khan and Shah Faisal Afridi. Shah Faisal Afridi, in a statement issued here, acknowledged the massive positive developments undergone under the presidentship of S.M Naveed.

“It is due to the capable leadership of S.M Naveed that today PCJCCI has achieved high targets and now heading towards the bigger goals.” He assured to continue the journey of service in the same pace as set by the outgoing president.