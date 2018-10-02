Share:

SWABI:- Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Farooq Khan was shot dead by unidentified assailants in front of his house on Monday, district police officials said. The incident happened in jurisdiction of Zaida Police Station. When contacted, DSP Swabi Sajjid Husain said that it was not an incident of terrorism. Farooq who was known as Lala was standing in front of his house at Zaida village when some unidentified assailants attacked him. He was killed on the spot and the killers silently escaped. Farooq had remained both district president and general secretary of PkMAP and contributed to strengthen the party in the district.–Staff Reporter

He enjoyed a unique position in the political circle of the district. His son, Saud Khan has registered an FIR against unidentified people in Zaida Police Station.