LAHORE - The PML-N meeting has decided to resist government’s move to abolish the existing local government system in Punjab.

The meeting, held here yesterday and presided over by Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by a large number of local government representatives of the party as well as the parliamentarians.

The meeting also discussed the Senate election for the Punjab seat vacated by Ch Sarwar of the PTI as well as the coming by elections on four Lahore seats (two NA and two PA), due on October 14 next. According to sources, the participants were of the view that newly-framed local government system by the PTI government in Punjab should be opposed tooth and nail and that the current LG institutions will not be allowed to be abolished and be made to complete its tenure till 2020. The Punjab parliamentarians of the party were also directed to ensure their presence in the Punjab Assembly on October 3 to vote the party candidate for the Senate seat Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan.

Tasks were assigned to the senior members to ensure that the party men act according to the party discipline in the Senate. The meeting also assessed the party position after the PPP had announced its support to the N candidate for the senate seat.