KASUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Muntazir Mehdi distributed funds to different police stations for the investigation of cases here the other day.

The objective of distributing money to police stations to investigate cases was to discourage bribery in police circles, said a police report.

The District Police Officer during a meeting with Moharrars warned that no bribery should be practiced from now at police stations. "Those coming to police stations should be dealt equally and respectfully," the District Police Officer said, and adding that dealing the public with politeness was the foremost duty of police.

"Bribes at police stations will not be tolerated at all cost," he said.

"Police stations must be a symbol of relief for the common man and a sign of terror for the criminal elements," he added.

"The money distributed to carry out investigation should be used for the true purpose," he advised.