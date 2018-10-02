Share:

LAHORE - The PPP has decided to support PML-N candidate Khawaja Ahmad Hassan in the Senate elections to be held in the Punjab Assembly on October 3.

PPP’s Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hasan Murtaza told the media here Monday that party leadership had taken the decision to support the PML-N’s nominee against the PTI candidate in Punjab’s Senate election.

The decision came when the PML-N leadership contacted the PPP leaders to seek their party’s support in this regard. The seat was vacated by Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar before he took oath of his office. PTI has now fielded Shehzad Wasim against this seat.

In case of by-elections, however, the PPP has announced to support the PTI-led candidates from NA-56 (Attock) and PP-3. Addressing a joint press conference in Fateh Jang with PTI leaders on Monday, PPP’s former Minister of State for Defense Production, Sardar Saleem Haider announced to support the PTI candidates for the by-elections in Attock district.