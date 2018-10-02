Share:

SIALKOT - Pasrur-based Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Ali Zahid Hamid has accused the PTI government of blocking developmental funds meant for the reconstruction and dualisation of main Sialkot-Pasrur Road.

Talking to the newsmen here at his political office in Pasrur city, MNA Ali Zahid Hamid said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had announced this project in 2016, while his predecessor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had laid foundation stone of the mega project of Sialkot-Pasrur Road here on May 5, 2018 while addressing a big public meeting held at Pasrur Cadet College.

He alleged that the PTI government has blocked the funds for the mega project due to which construction of the mega project could not be started yet. The then PM Abbasi had laid the foundation stone of reconstruction and dualization of 25.6km long main Sialkot-Pasrur Road.

The PML-N MNA revealed that the PML-N government had released funds to the tune of Rs3.45 billion to National Highway Authority (NHA) for the carpeting and dualization of 25.6km long Sialkot-Pasrur Road. This main road will benefit about two million population of Sialkot-Pasrur region.

He claimed that locals are forced to travel on the dilapidated main road, which is now being called "bloody road", as dozens of people have lost lives in fatal road accidents mainly occurred due to appalling state of the main road.