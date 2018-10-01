Share:

Rawalpindi-“Every sector of the economy needs to be boosted in order to ensure smooth growth of the economy. Our focus will be maximum utilization of our potential for elevating the status of our business community with in the country and across the borders as well”. This was stated by Malik Shahid Saleem, the newly elected president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) while talking to different trade delegations who congratulated him on assuming office on Monday. He said that RCCI’s prime objective was to explore the existing trade potential of all viable sectors and to dig out new avenues of growth and progress for the region. He said that RCCI will approach ministries, government departments, FBR and others for early resolution of the issues faced by the business community. He said that the business community should be taken on board in the policy making process. He was of the view that in these way maximum positive results could be achieved in the economy. Malik Shahid Saleem also thanked group leaders, former presidents and traders for showing their confidence in him and vowed that he and his team would take every possible step to fulfil the confidence and trust of the seniors and no stone will be left unturned for the betterment of the business community of the region.

Newly elected Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon and Vice President Muhammad Fayyaz Qureshi also expressed the same feelings and vowed that they will work as a team. Outgoing president Zahid Latif Khan congratulated the new office bearers and expressed hope that new team will continue the policies and carry forward RCCI’s core values. The business community of the region is hopeful that Malik Shahid Saleem will continue to explore new avenues for promotion of business and industrial activities in the region.