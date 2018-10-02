Share:

ISLAMABAD – Rizvi brothers excelled in Habib Metro Lions title victory against Team Kalabagh in the Baltaro Cup, first tournament of Islamabad polo season, held here at the Islamabad Polo Club. In all, six teams took part in the tournament. The final took place between Habib Metro Lions and Team Kalabagh. Both the teams displayed quality polo skills throughout the tournament, but in the final, it were Habib Metro Lions, who prevailed over Kalabagh, defeating them by a good margin of 7-3. The highlight of the final was brilliant performance by Rizvi brothers, who were in supreme form and amused the spectators with their outstanding polo prowess. Aun Rizvi hammered a hat-trick while his younger brother Turab Rizvi contributed a brace in their team’s title triumph. The remaining two goals from the winning side came from Bobby and Dany, who struck one goal each. From the losing side, Salaar banged in a brace and Raza hit one, but their efforts proved futile in the end. Chief guest at the concluding ceremony was Director General Nadra Lt Col (R) Talha Saeed, who later gave away winning trophy to Habib Metro Lions team.