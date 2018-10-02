Share:

ISLAMABAD - Female entrepreneur Rizwana Asif has been elected unopposed as president of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI). Rizwana Asif has earlier served as senior vice president of the IWCCI and her dedication won her respect among the members of the chamber of commerce and led her to the highest slot in the chamber. Nasira Ali has been elected as senior vice president, Neelum Nayab has been elected as vice president of the IWCCI. Kanwal Shauzab, Parliamentary Secretary, Planning, Development and Reform was the chief guest while three MPAs Abida Raja, Sabrina Javaid and Shamim Aftab were also present at the occasion. According to a press release issued here, the guests also spoke to the women entrepreneurs. They said that success of nations is linked to women empowerment and Pakistan is not an exception. Successive governments have taken a number of laudable steps to empower women but a lot is yet to be done for a change, they added.

Rizwana Asif thanked the participants for reposing confidence in her saying that, “Pakistan can only become a developed nation when women are encouraged and their skills utilised properly.”

She said that IWCCI will assist women so that they can have a voice and become economically empowered.