Sputnik-MOSCOW-The aggregate wealth of the richest Russians has grown by $18.4 billion in January-September, according to a fresh ranking by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

According to the ranking, Leonid Mikhelson, the CEO of the Russian gas company Novatek and the richest of all Russian billionaires on the chart, had his wealth increase by $4.93 billion up to $21.6 billion starting January.

Vladimir Lisin, the chairman of the board of NLMK Group, the world’s largest steel manufacturer, is the second richest Russian billionaire on the ranking. His net worth went up $2.55 billion since January reaching $20.6 billion last month.

The net worth of Alexey Mordashov, the chairman of the board of steel and mining company Severstal, grew by $492 million to $20.2 billion over eight months.

The top five of Russia’s richest people on the index also includes Vladimir Potanin, the president of Nornickel, Russia’s biggest metals and mining company, with his wealth worth $18.8 billion after he lost $144 million over nine months and Vagit Alekperov, the president of energy giant LUKoil, with $16.9 billion after a $4.28-billion increase.

The BBI calculates personal wealth based on daily changes in markets and updates each net worth figure every business day after the close of trading in New York.