Share:

ISLAMABAD - Another high-level Saudi delegation is expected to arrive in Islamabad this week to finalise some mega projects in Pakistan.

According to sources, Saudi Finance and Energy ministers are expected to visit Pakistan on Wednesday to sign mega energy and infrastructure projects. In this connection, a high-level Saudi delegation comprising representatives from Saudi business giants is already in Pakistan. The Saudi delegation includes high-level officials from various government departments as well as representatives of Saudi Aramco, Maaden and ACWA power.

Led by Ahmed Hamed AlGhamdi, Adviser to Saudi Minister for Energy, the team will hold technical discussions with their Pakistani counterparts to finalise the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

After identifying main areas of mutual interest, the projects will be finalised and stamped during the upcoming visit of Saudi ministers.

In this regard, the Saudi delegation held meetings with select Pakistani delegation on Monday.

According to officials, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment apprised the guests regarding huge potential of investment lying unrealised in the areas of power generation, transmission and distribution.

He highlighted the projected increase in the power consumption keeping in view the GDP growth with respect to CPEC.

The representatives of ACWA in the Saudi delegation offered their institutional capacity especially in the power generation areas and offered to engage with Pakistan in long term projects aimed at ensuring the economic and sustained power supplies.

They said they are interested in the areas of renewable energy and establishing water desalination plants. Dawood thanked the Saudi delegation for arranging the visit to Pakistan within the shortest span of time after the meeting of Prime Minister of Pakistan with Saudi King about two weeks ago.

Head of the Saudi delegation showed his intentions to finalise the framework for flow of investment to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia in multiple schemes.

The government announced inviting Saudi Arabia to become the third partner in the Beijing-funded mega infrastructure projects inside Pakistan under Belt and Road initiative after Prime Minister Imran Khan returned home from two-day visit of Kingdom, where he was expected to push monarch for financial assistance to battle brewing currency crisis.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told media last week that government of Saudi Arabia has signed three grant agreements with Pakistan to finance three road infrastructure and energy projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chaudhry said these agreements have been inked in line with the understanding reached during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Atif Khan