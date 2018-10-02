Share:

­LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan will fight legal battle against ECP’s decision in fake affidavit case.

Sources close to Aleem told The Nation that Senior Minister was consulting his lawyers about the legal course he should adopt after the ECP’s order.

They said that two legal options were available with Aleem to proceed further in this case. “In the first place, he can challenge the ECP’s decision in the High Court seeking its suspension and nullification.

And if he does not avail this option, he may fight his case in the session court as ordered by the ECP,” they said, adding that Aleem may use one of these options depending upon the advice he gets from his lawyers.