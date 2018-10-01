Share:

Islamabad-Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested seven persons including three gangsters involved in dacoities and murder besides recovering a snatched motorbike, weapons and 55 bottles of wine from them, a police spokesman said on Monday. He said that SSP Operations Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari assigned the task to SP Investigation Gulfam Nasir Warraich to ensure the arrest of those involved in dacoity incidents. He constituted a team under supervision of DSP CIA Muhammad Hussain Lasi which included Assistant-Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sir Gul Khan and others. The police team, during patrolling, chased a bike and succeeded to overpower three motorcyclists near Social Security Hospital. They have been identified as Israr, Irfan and Rizwan Alias Taji. Police team recovered a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from them and a motorbike found snatched from the area of New Town Rawalpindi. During preliminary investigation, they confessed to snatching cash and mobile phone from a resident identified as Gulzar near Carriage Factory, IJP Road on August 2, 2018.

and later murdering one of their friends Shehr Gul Khan while distributing the looted amount in the area of Shamas Colony police station.

CIA police team also arrested Sunil Masih resident of France Colony, sector F-7/4 for the possession of 55 bottles of wine. Meanwhile, Inspector Muhammad Riaz Wajih from the Homicide Unit arrested three culprits identified as Muhammad Khan son of Feroz Din, Muhammad Waqas son of Muhammad Khan and Waqar Ahmed son of Muhammad Khan resident of Ittefaq Town Islamabad involved in a murder case committed in the limits of Ramana police station. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari has appreciated the performance of the cops and directed all police officials for high vigilance in the city.