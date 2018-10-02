Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former chief minister Punjab and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif Monday contended before the Supreme Court that there was no violation of law in the government’s advertisements bearing pictures of politicians or leaders.

Submitting a cheque of Rs5.5million, Shehbaz contended that neither he had violated any law nor was he aware of any such advertisements.

He submitted a four-page application in the matter regarding giving advertisements in allegedly biased and non-transparent manner by the government to print and electronic media.

On March 8, the top court had issued notice to the Government of Punjab as to why the amount of Rs5.5million spent upon the paid advertisement about District Kasur should not be borne by former chief minister from his own pocket or by the PML-N.

In response to the notice, the Government of Punjab had responded that the publication of government advertisements bearing a picture of prime minister, chief minister, governor or member of parliament had been the practice prevailing in Pakistan since decades.

The government had further contended that there was no prohibition in any law, rule, regulation or guidelines against such practice and that the advertisement had been published in good faith.

“The respondent government remains utterly committed to the preservation of public funds and transparency and accountability related to the use of public funds. The respondent has adhered to and been guided by long-standing practice as also by the existing policy. Government advertisements have consistently remained focused on providing the public important information with regard to projects in public interest as well as spreading awareness about public issues,” the then Punjab government led by Sharif had contended.

However, Shehbaz in his instant application stated that the advertisement in question was neither seen nor approved by him prior to its release. “A PMLN-N cheque for Rs5.5 million was nevertheless submitted to this court as directed in the notice,” it added.

This cheque was seen and returned at the hearing in April. However, the cheque again was produced and placed on record on September 25, it added.

As stated by the Government of Punjab everything was done in good faith and in accordance with the prevailing practice, Sharif maintained, contending that the guidelines for the future were approved by the top court on April 4 of 2018 and incorporated in this court’s order.

The fact that the practice in other provinces was the same as in Punjab may be seen. The application mentioned that several advertisements published in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bearing pictures of then Chief Minister KP. “Notwithstanding that there was no violation of any law, rule, regulation or guidelines in force at the relevant time and that all was done in good faith and that the applicant never had intention of benefitting either his person or the party, the applicant does not want to pursue the matter further and a fresh cheque of Rs5.5 million payable to the Government of Punjab is attached,” the application stated, requesting the top court to accept the cheque.