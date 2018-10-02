Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to conduct a scientific survey to assess and measure poverty ratio in the province so that it could be addressed accordingly.

He took this decision on Monday while presiding over a meeting on development programme here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, and secretaries of concerned departments.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government was working on poverty reduction by launching different projects and schemes but even then there should be a scientific method to measure the poverty ratio and level in the province.

Murad Shah said he wanted to conduct a scientific study or survey to measure poverty ratio persisting in the province as it will help to address the real issues to improve overall life.

The chief minister directed Chairman P&D to work out a detailed chart or yardstick to measure poverty in the province. Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem said that the Bureau of Statistics was competent enough to conduct the survey. He said that he would work out a chart and get it approved by the chief minister to start the survey allover Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah also said that he has a plan to beautify each and every district and taluka headquarters in the first phase and villages in the second phase. Under the beautification plan includes removal of encroachment, improvement or reconstruction of roads, construction of proper drainage system, provision of clean water schemes and improve health services. As far as education is concerned a separate programme for provision of missing facilities was in progress.

He also directed Chairman P&D to start work on next year 2019-20 ADP from next month. “I want to start new development schemes in districts which preferably can be completed within a year,” he said and added that he would declare some model villages where all facilities would be provided.

On the instructions of the chief minister a team led by DG P&D was constituted to check quality of developments works and to ensure their timely completion.

KBA DELEGATION

MEETS WITH CM

A 17-member delegation of Karachi Bar Association (KBA) led by its President Syed Hyder Imam Rizvi called on Sindh chief minister and discussed over issues of the lawyers community with him.

The meeting with lawyers was also attended by Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information Murtaza Wahab. The chief minister assured them to visit KBA soon and resolve the issues of community on priority basis.