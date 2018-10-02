Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Customs Collectorate seized huge quantity of foreign-brand cigarettes worth Rs20 million during a special checking on main GT Road near Wazirabad.

Assistant Collector Customs Ali Mohtashim Minhas told newsmen that some accused were smuggling the cigarettes in a truck from Lahore to Rawalpindi. The anti-smuggling squad seized 95,000 packets of Benson & Hedges and Dunhill cigarettes from the truck (LES- 9933).

He said that the worth of the seized cigarettes was Rs20 million. He said that the ASO has also arrested the accused truck driver Iqbal and has started investigation after registering a case. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.

Two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched gold ornaments and thousands of rupees in cash at gunpoint from a general surgeon doctor and his wife during a major dacoity incident near village Mundeyki Goraya, Daska tehsil here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Aslam (a general surgeon deputed at Jinnah Hospital Lahore) and his wife Rizwana were going to their house in village Trigari-Daska. Two unknown armed motorcyclists bursted the tyre of doctor's car and held the couple at gunpoint. Dacoits snatched gold ornaments, weighing 18 tolas worth Rs1 million and fled away.

The police arrested accused Ali and his accused son Ghulam Mustafa for setting up an illegal building structure on the state land ownered by the irrigation department near village Lorhiki-Daska. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

A prisoner Muhammad Anwar was mysteriously found dead in a barrack at Sialkot district jail here today. Police shifted dead body to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

GAMBLING: Police halted the gambling on horse race in far-off bordering village Sabzpeer-Charwah-Meraajkey and arrested six gamblers.

Police have sent accused Awais, Sarfraz, Khalid, Qamar, Nasir and Iqbal behind bars after registering a case. Police recovered Rs56, 000 in cash as stake money. Further investigations were underway, in this regard. Meanwhile, the local police raided a house in Daska City's congested Barkat Town locality and arrested as many as eight accused gamblers Nawaz, Farooq, Waqar Ali, Riaz, Waseem, Fazal, Rana Nawaz and Shahid. Police have sent the accused behind bars.

Local police have registered a fraud case a local accused Sajid for giving a fake cheque of Rs50 million to a local trader Mujeebur Rehman. As cheque was dishonoured, police sent the accused behind the bars.