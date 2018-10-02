Share:

OKARA - Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer visited the Rural Health Centre (RHC) Akhtarabad and checked the attendance of the doctors and paramedical staff. He also checked the medicine store, emergency ward, laboratory, X-ray room and operation theatre.

The DC took notice of bad sanitary and cleanliness condition at the RHC and reprimanded the staff. He said the government had been taking extreme measures to raise the standard of performance of the RHCs and Basic

Health Units (BHUs) by providing all essential medical facilities to the people at their doorstep. "It has become top priority of the government." He said the doctors and paramedics must perform their duty with honesty.