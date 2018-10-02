Share:

SHARAQPUR - Sheikhupra District Education Authority chief executive officer claimed during a meeting with a delegation of journalists that more than 175,000 saplings had been planted in schools across the district during the ongoing plantation campaign.

The CEO education, Maqbool Ahmed Shakir, told the mediamen that raising educational standards along with providing basic facilities at public schools was amongst the top priorities of the present government.

The delegation of journalists from Sheikhupura Press Club comprised president M Azeem Naushahi, and other office-bearers including M Shafiq Bazmi, Syed Majid Ali Shah Advocate, Dr Rana Khizar Hayat, Saifur Rehman Saifi, and Malik Riaz Ahmed.

The CEO education said that there were 1,158 government schools in Sheikhupura district where teachers' attendance was 95 percent and students' attendance was 95.5 percent as a result of taking serious action. "There is over 93 percent cleanliness on the schools' premises." He said that nursery classes had been initiated in many government schools for the promotion of education among children, adding that enrolment in nursery classes was above 90 percent.

"There is minor dropout ratio of students in government schools." He added that Quranic education had also been started in schools. "Action will be taken against the school heads showing poor results." The CEO also vowed to maintain hygiene standards at schools' canteens. "The canteen contractors found ignoring the hygiene standards will be punished," he said.