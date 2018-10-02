Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held separate meetings with Punjab Assembly members from Sahiwal and Multan divisions at his office on Monday.

On the occasion, strategy about public welfare projects, development schemes and timely solution of problems faced by people came under discussion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that all ministers were the vanguards of Prime Minister Iman Khan and added that his agenda will elevate the quality of life of 220 million people of Pakistan.

“We will fulfill the mandate given by the people to PTI,” he said, adding that different steps had been taken at the upper echelon to promote good governance and austerity along with elimination of corruption. Similarly, he said, steps were being taken to create the separate province of southern Punjab.

He regretted that hollow slogans were raised in the past about development of southern Punjab but no practical steps were made in this regard. That is why, the people of southern Punjab had badly rejected those in the elections who had ignored them in the journey of development and prosperity. He said that PTI government will give rights to the people of southern Punjab. Safe city project will be started in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur and southern Punjab will be given preference in clean drinking water schemes.

The chief minister said that situation of cleanliness in southern Punjab districts is deplorable. Therefore, it is the responsibility of concerned officials to make best cleanliness arrangements. He said that system of disposing the solid waste in a proper manner will be improved in cities. We have no other agenda except public service, he said and added that assembly members should keep close liaison with him for the solution of problems of the people. Close and continuous liaison is essential between different government departments for providing quality services to the general public, he said.

I consider problems of the people as my own and believe that difficulties of the people should be solved at the grassroots. For that purpose, open-door policy will be helpful in solving problems of the general public. He made it clear that action will be taken against the officers failing to follow this policy under relevant rules and regulations. A complaint cell will also be established at chief minister’s office for timely solution of the problems of the masses and this process of consultations and meetings with assembly members will be continued. Complaints cells will also be set up at government departments, he added. We speak less and work more and no file is kept pending in chief minister’s office.

Usman Buzdar said that DPOs will hold open Ketchehris and added that he will regularly visit DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur along with team. The police and administration should perform their duties impartially and no wrong-doing should be done. Merit should be upheld according to requirements, he maintained. The government officers should keep their doors open for two hours daily for the visiting people and also deliver to them. Not only the problems should listened but timely be redressed as well, the chief minister concluded. The assembly members presented their proposals regarding solution of problems of the people. Provincial ministers, assembly members, administrative officers and concerned police officers were also present on the occasion.

SAMSAAM BUKHARI CALLS ON CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all promises regarding provision of relief to people will be fulfilled as PTI believes in “Talk Less—Work More.” The chief minister said that he dislike speeches and requires only work and work. Complaint cell will be established to solve the problems of the people and problems will be solved through an organized mechanism.

He expressed these views while talking to PTI leader Syed Samsaam Bukhari who called on him at his office.