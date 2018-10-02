Share:

The Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) published a monograph on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Demands, Dividends and Directions. CPPG has been working on this study for over a year and has attempted to assess the socioeconomic and political implications of the CPEC for Pakistan. It concentrates upon some of the most pertinent and pressing challenges of governance the CPEC raises but also highlights hosts of opportunities the mega-project has to offer. The monograph recommends urgent policy reform in the management of CPEC projects to prioritize the potential of local economies and promotes a human development agenda in the design and implementation process. The Centre's monograph hopes to fill in the gap in literature by providing an academic, research-based interpretation to an area of study that has been driven by journalistic articles and reports.–PR