LAHORE (PR): TCL, one of the world’s top three TV brands, has celebrated the launch of C6 UHD TV Series in Pakistan with an event held at a local hotel the other day.

Consular General, The People’s Republic of China, Long Ding Bin was chief guest at the launch event which was an opportunity for attendees to discover the features of the C6 series and was widely attended by both celebrities and media personalities.

The all-new C6 UHD TV features AI technology, 4K HDR Pro, WCG and a Harman Kardon sound bar, delivering a powerful in-home entertainment experience in an ultra slim, edgeless display. The C6 comes equipped with the Google Assistant, which allows users to control the TV simply by talking to it and built-in Google Chromecast functions. These eliminate the need for complicated and time-consuming navigation and allowing users to stream content directly from their mobile devices.