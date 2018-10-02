Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, along with the Telenor Group delegation, and other Telenor Pakistan officials met with Asad Umar, Finance Minister, and discussed how Telenor and the government of Pakistan can better collaborate for digitalizing the Pakistani economy. Telenor Group, being one of the highest contributors to foreign direct investment in Pakistan, also shared its view on the need for affordable telecom spectrums, predictable policy framework, and fair tax regime which could positively impact the country’s socioeconomic progress.