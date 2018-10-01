Share:

Rawalpindi-The Safa Gold Mall under its Corporate Social Responsibility program organized a three-day Organic Bazaar from 28th-30th September 2018, informed a spokesperson on Monday.

She said the three-day Bazaar proved to be one of a kind, featured with top most brands including Moringa By Yogi Baqir (tea and skincare), Shaheen Grocers (Organic Cosmetics and food only), Amazon (Moringa Tea, Olive & fig Tea), Yellowberry (Skincare), Wasim Badami by Hemani (Skincare), and RM Pure Foods.

Keeping in view the importance of organic products which contain more valuable nutrients and anti-oxidants reducing the risk of mental, emotional and environmental issues, the three-day bazaar was the source of best organic products available under one roof for the customers.

She said the management of the Safa Gold mall always strives to host such events for the benefits of people from all walks of life in a family-oriented ambiance.

They will keep arranging such events in future, she said.