LAHORE – Both the matches of the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) ended in draw as Karachi Port Trust (KPT) held Bloach FC (Noshki) 2-2 while KRL drew with Muslim FC 0-0 at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan. According to PFF spokesman here on Monday, KPT played attacking football right from the beginning. Ubaid opened the KPT account with an impressive goal in the 12th minute. Baloch FC’s Ali Khan then made some good moves and success in slamming an equalizer a few minutes later. The first half ended in 1-1 draw. In the second half, it were Karachi Port Trust’s Junaid, who availed the opportunity and scored in the 61st minute to give his side 2-1 lead, which couldn’t last long as Azbadin banged in an equalizer in the dying moments to square the things at 2-2. The matches ended in 2-2 draw.