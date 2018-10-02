Share:

SOCHI - Sebastian Vettel made clear Monday he still believes he can win a fifth world title this year despite sliding 50 points behind Lewis Hamilton after the Russian Grand Prix. Hamilton's victory, after Valtteri Bottas followed Mercedes team orders to let him take the lead, lifted the Briton further clear of Vettel with five races remaining this season. But Vettel insisted he has not given up hope despite seeing his in-form rival reel off a fifth win in six races to maintain his momentum as Ferrari struggled to keep pace. "I go race by race," said Vettel. "Obviously, it's not getting easier if we lose points. "But I still believe in our chances. Yes, it's not getting bigger, if you finish behind, but who knows? "It takes one DNF - ideally two! - and then all of a sudden things look different.”