TOBA TEK SINGH : A widow attempted to immolate herself at Shehbaz Chowk here on Sunday. Rukhsana Bibi, widow of retired policeman Abdul Hameed, poured petrol on her and set herself ablaze. However, the people overpowered her and extinguished the fire. She was shifted to DHQ hospital for first aid. She told that her stepson had occupied her house. She added that she was a diabetes and Hepatitis C patient. City police registered a case under section 325 of PPC on the charge of suicide attempt.