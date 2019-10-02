Share:

KANDHKOT - At least 18 gamblers were held within the jurisdiction of Adilpur Town by special police team here on Tuesday. According to press release issued by district police headquarter Mirpur Mathelo, a special team led by inspector Mohammad Shahban Chachar on a tip-off raided a gambling den at Adilpur area and arrested 18 gamblers namely Narain Das, Adnan AlI, Saeed Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed, Khushal, Qurban Ali, Hazoor Bux, Muhram Ali, Ihsan, Mumtaz and others.

Police said that more than a dozen cell phones, thousands of stake cash and play cards were confiscated by police whereas a case was registered against them.

When contacted Ghotki Police Chief Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar, he told The Nation that crackdown against gamblers had been continuing last for several months. He claimed that as many as 570 gamblers were apprehended throughout district while around three lacs stake cash were also recovered from their possession. He said gambling and other crimes are interlinked as gamblers are likely to commit crimes.