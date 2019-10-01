Share:

LAHORE-The world leading beauty brand L’Oréal Paris launched its ‘I Am Worth It’ campaign’ to raise awareness and highlight L’Oréal’s commitment towards women’s empowerment in Pakistan at PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week.

With the launch of the ‘I Am Worth It’ campaign, L’Oréal Paris brought to the forefront the issues women face in our society and what we as a society and L’Oréal Paris in its own capacity is doing to counter them.

The presentation was led by L’Oréal Paris Pakistan Spokesperson Mehreen Syed highlighting the issues such as dowry, women employment, domestic violence and women’s education. The presentation also highlighted the work L’Oréal Paris has done in partnership with IFAP &ICare since its launch in Pakistan.

In 2016, L’Oréal with its partnership with IFAP and NGO, ‘ICare’ launched Beauty for a Better Life program. For the past 3 years this program is committed to empower, educate and train women from less developed communities, helping them regain self-esteem and reintegrate socially through free, top-quality beauty training programs.

Supermodel and L’Oréal Paris Spokesperson Mehreen Syed said: “Since the past 3 years, my NGO ICare and L’Oréal Paris are working together for underprivileged women. This journey started from 10 girls in 2016, and today L’Oréal Paris with its partnership with I-Care has enabled 510 women from underprivileged socio-economic background to gain free of cost beauty training, providing employment opportunities and regain their self-esteem through the ‘Beauty for a Better Life’ program. The ‘I Am Worth It’ campaign shows L’Oréal Paris’ commitment to women’s empowerment in Pakistan and we will continue to play our part.”