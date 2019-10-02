Share:

SUKKUR - An accountability court on Tuesday extended Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart leader Syed Khursheed Shah’s remanded into National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody till October 14.

The PPP stalwart had appeared before the court, following the completion of his remand.

The accountability watchdog had requested for a 15-day extension in the remand of Shah, however, the accountability court gave approval for only 13 days.

NAB had arrested Shah from Islamabad last month. The PPP leader is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.