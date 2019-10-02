Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four persons including a woman sustained serious burn injuries in an acid attack by some unidentified persons in Jaffarabad on Tuesday. Police sources said that some unidentified persons entered in the house of the victims and threw the acid on the family members, reported a private news channel. The sources said that main reason of the acid attack yet to be ascertained as after committing the crime culprits fled away from the scene. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The police have registered First Investigation Report (FIR) against unidentified culprits.