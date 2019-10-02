Share:

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved to increase electricity prices by Rs1.66 per unit.

According to details, the rates have been surged for one month under fuel adjustment of August. The hike will put additional burden of Rs22.60 billion on the consumers.

According to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), 40.33 percent electricity was produced from hydropower plants in August, 22.89 percent from imported LNG, 13.34 percent from coal, 11.87 percent from local gas, 4.66 percent from atomic sources and 3.60 percent from furnace oil.

NEPRA case officer maintained that Rs 3.4 billion could have been saved by using coal power plants for electricity production.