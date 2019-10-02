Share:

LAHORE - The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has launched its annual Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) campaign with a BCA day marking event at SKMCH&RC Lahore. It was attended by a large number of female students from different colleges and schools. First Lady Samina Alvi graced the event and interacted with young girls to raise awareness about the issue. A number of senior consultants also spoke on the occasion, highlighting symptoms and causes as well as importance of having regular checkups to prevent breast cancer . The event was followed by a grooming session for breast cancer survivors where they were offered health and personality grooming tips by a panel of highly experienced beauticians, dilatations and senior oncologists. Speaking on the occasion, First Lady Samina Alvi stressed on the point that breast cancer not only disturbs a woman’s life; it shakes the entire family. She said that women should take out time for self-examination. She admired efforts of Shaukat Khanum Hospital for creating awareness amongst young women and for treatment of breast cancer . Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, chief medical officer at SKMCH&RC, spoke on the occasion and thanked the first lady for taking out time for the annual breast cancer awareness day. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women all around the world.