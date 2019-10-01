Share:

SIALKOT-A magisterial court awarded six-year rigorous imprisonment to a Sialkot based convict for marrying and divorcing a Canadian woman after calling her to Pakistan from Canada as a result of their friendship on Facebook.

Hammad Butt of Muhallah Tiba Jaaliyaan-Sialkot had married Canadian woman Annie Marie in March 2012 after their friendship- on Facebook. She came to Pakistan in 2014. The convict got a sum of US $ 140,000 for doing business. When she demanded back her money, he divorced her. She got registered a fraud case against him at Naikapura police.

Magistrate Syed Mehmood Afzal Shah, while completing the years-long trial of the case, awarded six years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs40,000 to the convict.

Meanwhile, Canadian woman Annie Marie has welcomed the court verdict. She has thanked the Pakistan judiciary for providing her justice.

Chairman Social protection Authority Punjab Ali Asjad Malhi distributed “Sehat Cards” to 40 people during a special ceremony held at Daska THQ Civil Hospital.

Local former MPA Ch. Mumtaz Ali, local PTI leaders Ch. Iftikhar Ahmed Sahi, Ch. Saeed Siyaan and local health department officials were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Ali Asjad Malhi said that the government would soon distributed the Sehat Cards amont the 40,000 deserving and needy people of Daska tehsil here...#

Two male and female Chieftains embraced Islam at the hands of a local religious cleric in Daska city during a special ceremony held at Daarul Aloom Madnia Daska.

Wilson Maseeh has been renamed as Muhammad Zahid and Saira Maseeh-as Saira Bibi.

Protest

A large number of the local people staged a demonstration against the prolonged inundation of the areas’ only graveyard due to the lack of sewerage system in Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil.

The protesting people chanted slogans against local municipality for its slackness. They said instead of making proper planning for establishing a proper sewerage system for Chawinda city, the local Municipality had diverted the course of local dirty sewerage water towards this graveyard, which is the only graveyard in the area.

They said that Chawinda city’s all the sewerage and rainy water are diverted and released to the graveyard, due to which this graveyard has become inundated with this dirty water.

They said that knee-deep dirty water was standing in this graveyard, due to which the dozens of the old graves have become demolished. The protesting people said thay had been facing great ordeal in burying their deceased beloved ones.