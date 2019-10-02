BEIJING - China wishes to expand the scope of CPEC to support the government in its efforts, improving the living conditions of their people.
Through mutual consultation, China will actively help Pakistan carrying out projects in the field of people’s livelihood, said Cheng Xizhong, a visiting professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law.
According to Xizhong, the construction of the CPEC is progressing smoothly. 22 projects with a total investment of dollar 19 billion in the first phase have been completed or are close to completion. This has alleviated Pakistan’s energy shortage and partially built transportation infrastructure, thus laying a good foundation for Pakistan`s future comprehensive social-economic development.
Now, the CPEC construction has entered the second stage, focusing on industrial cooperation, agricultural cooperation, Gwadar Port construction and socio-economic development, of which 27 new projects will be launched within this year. Cheng Xizhong who is also special commentator of China Economic Net, pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently acknowledged that China has provided Pakistan with tremendous opportunities for development.
China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. They have always trusted, understood and supported each other. The friendship between the two countries is unbreakable.