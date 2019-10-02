Share:

BEIJING - China wishes to expand the scope of CPEC to support the government in its efforts, improv­ing the living conditions of their people.

Through mutual consultation, China will ac­tively help Pakistan carrying out projects in the field of people’s livelihood, said Cheng Xizhong, a visiting professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law.

According to Xizhong, the construction of the CPEC is progressing smoothly. 22 projects with a total investment of dollar 19 billion in the first phase have been completed or are close to completion. This has alleviated Pakistan’s en­ergy shortage and partially built transportation infrastructure, thus laying a good foundation for Pakistan`s future comprehensive social-eco­nomic development.

Now, the CPEC construction has entered the second stage, focusing on industrial coopera­tion, agricultural cooperation, Gwadar Port con­struction and socio-economic development, of which 27 new projects will be launched within this year. Cheng Xizhong who is also special commentator of China Economic Net, pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan has re­cently acknowledged that China has provided Pakistan with tremendous opportunities for development.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. They have always trusted, understood and supported each other. The friendship be­tween the two countries is unbreakable.