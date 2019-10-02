Share:

RIYADH - A total of 20 Chinese enterprises operating in Saudi Arabia took part in a job fair to recruit local talent, attracting hundreds of Saudi graduates and job seekers.

The Saudi-Chinese Career Fair, held at the Prince of Sudan University in Riyadh on Sunday, aims to inform Saudi graduates and local youth of the opportunities available in the Chinese companies operating in the country.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing said that in recent years, with the sustained and rapid development of China-Saudi Arabia relations, more and more Chinese-funded enterprises have landed in the kingdom.

The Chinese-funded enterprises are not only immersed in traditional fields, such as energy, electricity and infrastructure construction, but also explore in emerging industries, including e-commerce and telecommunications, contributing the Chinese wisdom to Saudi economic and social development and injecting vitality into economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

“The job fair is a meaningful attempt by the Chinese companies to fulfill their social responsibilities, strengthen their local operations, and participate in the Saudi economic and social development,” Chen said.

Chen expressed his hope that more Saudi youth will join the Chinese-funded enterprises and become builders and beneficiaries of friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Faisal Al Sugair, CEO of the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, said that the job fair reflects the healthy development of bilateral relations, and expressed his gratefulness for the Chinese companies for their contribution to the Saudi social development.