Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to provide foolproof security to T20 matches of Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams in Lahore and added that line departments should perform their duties in a coordinated manner. Similarly, all other arrangements should be high quality, he added.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday to review security arrangements. A briefing was given about match arrangements and security plan and the chief minister was told that 13416 police and security officials will be deputed for security. Nine parking areas have been earmarked for the events and 68 shuttle buses will be available to take cricket enthusiasts to the stadium.

Usman Buzdar said that shuttle buses will provide pick and drop facility and both the teams will be provided box security. All-out arrangements will be made for peaceful holding of the matches, he added. The chief minister also directed to make best arrangements inside and outside of the stadium and assured that Punjab government will extend every possible cooperation to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

He directed the cabinet committee on law & order to regularly review security arrangements. The visitors will be provided with the best possible facilities and peaceful holding of matches will be ensured, he added. He said that conduction of matches in a peaceful atmosphere is the matter of national dignity and no compromise will be made on it. Duties will have to be performed vigilantly to foil the nefarious designs of the wicked enemy, said Usman Buzdar.

He further directed to follow traffic plan in letter & spirit and added that citizens should not face any difficulty in this regard. Traffic would be temporarily stopped for the movement of teams so that citizens may not face any difficulty. The people should also be regularly informed about alternate traffic arrangements, he added. The chief minister said that suitable arrangements should be made to provide meals to the duty staff and cleanliness arrangements should also be the best. He hoped that cricket lovers will enjoy the best play in a peaceful atmosphere.

The chief minister said that the arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team is the revival of international cricket and this has helped to restore sports activities in Pakistan. He said that Lahoreities want to see their favourite players in action. Uninterrupted supply of electricity should be ensured inside the stadium as well as its entry and exit points. The line departments should perform their duties according to the devised plan, he directed.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Muhammad Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Chief Secretary, ACS, ACS (Home), cricket board officials and others attended the meeting.