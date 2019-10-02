Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday once again decried cut of funds by the centre and said that Sindh had received Rs 581 billion against its share of Rs 630 billion for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Speaking during the Sindh Assembly Session, he said the federal government had promised to release Rs 665 billion to Sindh for the last fiscal year but later decreased the amount to Rs 630b. “Out of the promised Rs 630 billion, we could receive only Rs 551 b within the stipulated time and got Rs 30b of outstanding dues this year but there is still a shortfall of Rs 49b,” Murad added.

The CM added the centre once again promised to give Rs 815b to Sindh as its share of federal transfers for the year 2019-20, adding that first quarter was ended but the province was not given its due share.

Karo Kari cases

Separately, furnishing replies of the lawmakers’ verbal and written queries during the Question Hour, Murad who also holds the Home portfolio informed the house that 91 Karo Kari cases were registered only from January 2018 to September 2018. He added that cases of ‘honour killing’ were non-compoundable under section 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The CM was of the view that Karo Kari cases were on the rise in the past but such incidents were reduced considerably owing to ‘effective’ measures taken by them.

Coming down hard on the provincial government over ‘increasing’ Karo Kari incidents, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance said that such cases had exposed the home department’s performance. “What action is taken against Waderas and other persons involved in deciding Karo Kari cases,” she asked.

Nusrat’s remarks irked Pakistan Peoples Party member Dr Sohrab Sarki who said, “I am also a Wadera. Mir Nadir Magsi is also a Wadera but we don’t decide those cases instead we demand strict action against those who do so.”

Shortage of police in Karachi

To another query asked by Khurram Sher Zaman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Murad said the current size of police force was not sufficient to control crime and maintain law and order situation in Karachi. “The government has already started the process of increasing the strength of Karachi police for which recruitment is being made in phases. In coming days, the shortage of manpower will thus be overcome,” he added

Treasury consumed another private members’ day

Another private members’ day was consumed by the treasury members who brought their supplementary business ahead of the agenda items. Ghuam Qadir Chandio of the PPP presented an out of turn resolution to pay homage to 16 political workers who were killed during Movement for the Restoration of Democracy in September 1983 ahead of the agenda including private resolutions, private bills, private motions, amendments in the rules of procedure and adjournment motion. The PTI members started protesting against an out of turn resolution and boycotted the proceedings when the chair turned down their demand.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the GDA initially supported the PTI in the protest but didn’t boycott the proceedings as the resolution was ‘aimed at paying homage to the martyrs’.

Later the resolution was adopted unanimously before the house was adjourned till Wednesday at 2pm.