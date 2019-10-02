Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the commitment for timely completion of CPEC related projects. He was presiding over a meeting on Wednesday to review progress on the corridor projects and cooperation with China in other sectors of the economy.

Imran Khan said the CPEC is manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that his upcoming visit to China and talks with the Chinese leadership will prove to be vital to further promote and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar on the occasion briefed the meeting about the ongoing CPEC projects and the measures being taken to fast track their implementation.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad briefed the meeting about the ML-1 project and its benefits for the country.