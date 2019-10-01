Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Faisal Rana suspended two clerks on charges of irregularities in official duties, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The suspended clerks were identified as Senior Clerk Majid and Junior Clerk Asif, he added.

Departmental Inquiry has also been held against the two clerks, he said.

According to the spokesman, CPO Faisal Rana placed two clerks under suspension on charges of hiding the show-cause notices issued to sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors by the CPO. He said that these notices were officially supposed to be attached with the recommendations for seniority lists of SIs and ASIs. He said that the police chief has ordered a departmental Inquiry against the clerks.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Punjab Teachers Union called on CPO Faisal Rana in his office.

They presented special shield to CPO for taking practical and result oriented measures for the protection of children. The CPO has added a new chapter to the history of professional policing in Rawalpindi and the future of Children of Rawalpindi is safe, the delegation of teachers said while talking to the CPO. The CPO promised sending police officers to schools for awareness lectures on suggestion of the teachers.

According to the details, a delegation of Punjab Teachers Union led by the provincial vice president Syed Hamid Ali Shah, comprising Chairman Rawalpindi Shahid Mubarik Raja, President Rawalpindi Imran Qazi, Raja Tahir, Raja Aurangzeb, Zahid Sabir Satti and Chaudhary Dilawar met the City Police Officer Faisal Rana in his office. The delegation while acclaiming the CPO, said that the CPO had ratified the honour of teachers that they deserve with the directions regarding due protocol and honour to the teachers in police offices and police stations. Teachers’ community will always remember the step taken by CPO Faisal Rana. The teachers said that as waves of different crimes affect the society on different times, these days, the wave of serious moral crimes like sexual abuse of children, kidnapping and blackmailing has spread all over the province.

They said that we thank the Almighty that Rawalpindi police have taken such measures under the command of Faisal Rana that all the incidents of sexual abuse of the children, kidnapping and blackmailing have been traced and the culprits have been arrested. The practical and meaningful steps of police have boasted the courage of teachers and the parents that Rawalpindi police is alert to the situation.

The teachers said that CPO Faisal Rana stood with his claim that every child of Rawalpindi is like his own children and he is protecting every child of Rawalpindi like his own.

The CPO, Faisal Rana, thanking the teachers said that, the societies that do not respect their teachers can never progress. We have to take meaningful steps for the protection of the children and for this purpose awareness campaign in the schools is must. The teachers suggested that police officers may visit the schools for lectures to the children on protection from torture on which the CPO promised that he will send his officers to the schools for awareness lectures on protection of children.