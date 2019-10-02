Share:

LAHORE - Dengue continued haunting people across the province with more and more patients visiting public sector hospitals and private healthcare centres.

Another 221 people tested positive for dengue on Tuesday, taking the overall tally in the province to 3,925. So far nine people have lost life to deadly dengue.

Out of 221 new cases, 168 have been reported from Rawalpindi, 11 from Lahore, 06 each from Gujrat and Vehari, 03 each from Bhakar, Muzafargarh, Multan, Sargodha and Sahiwal, 02 each from Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Layya and Attock and one each from Kasur, Kanewal, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Faisalabad and Jhang.

At present, 599 patients are under treatment at public sector and private hospitals in the province. Out of these, nine serious patients are getting treatment intensive care units.

As per Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG, government was recruiting doctors, nurses and field staff on adhoc basis to cope with the challenges. Public is getting free screening facility and treatment at all public sector hospitals in the province. Rawalpindi, sensitive district, is focus where five mobile screening units are extending facility of tests free of cost. Two more mobile screening units will be added to the existing facility to cope with increasing number of suspect dengue patients.

As per the DEAG, health department teams are carrying out outdoor and indoor surveillance for detecting larvae. On Tuesday, teams inspected 206034 premises. Besides that, 70274 open spaces were also inspected. Teams destroyed larvae detected from 1779 premises. Teams registered cases against owners of 11 commercial buildings for not maintaining proper cleanliness.