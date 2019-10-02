Share:

Punjab Health Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has said that dengue situation is getting better throughout the province by taking timely measures and pace of anti-dengue activities have been accelerated by providing additional resources in affected districts including Rawalpindi.

She was presiding over a high level meeting of Cabinet Committee at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the anti-dengue activities being carried out throughout the province.

Secretary Health Cap. (R) Muhammad Usman informed the meeting about the facts and figures regarding anti-dengue activities.

Chief Secretary Punjab Dr. Yousaf Naseem Khokhar directed the DCs to submit the report by tomorrow after taking action against those who were found guilty in dereliction of duties during anti-dengue campaign.

The Health Minister said that according to the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan anti-dengue activities are being monitored round the clock. She further directed that anti-dengue activities should be speedily carried out in the areas of Islamabad as well. Those who submitted false reports would not be spared. Strict action should be taken against black sheep.

She further maintained that action have been taken against those who found guilty for not following the SOPs of anti-dengue. Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseeem Khokhar directed that PITB should immediately take steps for the data entry in the hospitals of Rawalpindi and Lahore.

