MIRPUR (AJK)-Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday visited earthquake-stricken Mirpur areas in Azad Jammu Kashmir to assess the loss and express sympathies and solidarity with the affectees.

Accompanying his spouse Begam Perveen Sarwar, the Governor visited Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital and inquired after the health of the victims of the catastrophe lying under treatment in the hospital.

The governor distributed relief good of worth Rs. 50 million rupees consisting of Tents, blankets, Sugar and Flour bags.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar also announced aid for reconstruction and rehabilitation of houses of earthquake victims.

Talking to media the Governor said “Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for it under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.

“We have unveiled the bleak face of Narendra Modi before the whole world”, Sarwar said and added that the opposition can do as it pleases them we will carry on our mission of serving the nation”.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar continued that there was no doubt that Narendra Modi and Indian government had bypassed Hitler in atrocities on Kashmir’s but even today India is afraid of resilience of Kashmiris and that is why it’s not attempting to end curfew and limitations in the valley.

He said that whenever the Kashmiri people will get independence, the movement of independence will further will a new conviction and Kashmiris will get rid of Indian Atrocities and will achieve independence.

Governor Punjab while expressing his views about the opposition alliance said that opposition can go on to make any alliance, we are not bothered by it , the nation is with us and government will go on to complete its constitutional term and the mission to serve the masses will continue. He said that whenever Pakistan is faced with a crises, it unites the whole nation and even today the government along with the nation is standing in support with the victims and we will not rest until complete rehabilitation of victims.

While responding to a question Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad sarwar said I have assured the AJK government and responsibilities authorities that we will not abandon them in this hour of crises and need. Government will appeal the Pakistani and Kashmir diaspora residing in UK,US and EU to help in building houses for earthquake victims and Sarwar foundation will also participate fully in relief activities. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that the rescue, relief and aid activities of AJK Government for earthquake victims deserves appreciation who provided victims with support in limited time period.

The Governor Punjab visited the earthquake-hit areas of Jatlan, Mirpur and other areas.

President PTI AJK chapter Barrister Sultan Mehmood, renowned Businessmen Mian Talat, Mian Saeed Derewala, Ch. Wahed and other were also present at the occasion.

The Governor also distributed financial relief among the injured and the bereaved families of the deceased.

Governor Punjab was briefed at DC office by Senior Member Board of revenue Faiz Ali Abbassi, Mirpur Div. Commissioner Ch Muhammad Tayyab, DC Mirpur Tahir Mumtaz, Additional DC (G), Raja Qaisar Aurangzeb about the relief activities and the relief needs of the earthquake struck areas.

The Div. Commissioner Mirpur division Ch Muhammad Tayyab told the Governor that at least 40 persons lost their lives and over 800 got injured because of the earthquake. Besides, 3000 houses were completely demolished whereas 20000 houses got severely damaged.

He further informed that more that 200 cars, 142 state buildings and more than 1.5 billion damage was caused to the private property.

“ Immediately after the Earthquake Rawalpindi, Jehlum emergency, batches of Pak Army, local NGO’s, SDMA, administration authorities and general public took on their feets to participate in aid and relief activities and because of which a lot of human lives were rescued and saved”, the Div. Commissioner said.