Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed the need for economic diplomacy to achieve self-reliance.

He was addressing the officers of the foreign office in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister said all resources will be utilized to transform the foreign office as the modern day requires and to make it more vibrant and result oriented.

He pointed out that the establishment of consultative council was an important step which continues to provide guidance on important issues, in his opinion.

The Minister said we have selected twelve missions abroad where video services will be started in order to further improve coordination between the foreign office and foreign missions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said NADRA is also developing a special application which will connect him with all the officers.

He expressed the confidence that the officers will be give valuable inputs to further improve our performance.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the country today is facing numerous challenges on the external front and one must be fully prepared to cope with them.

Appreciating the performance of the foreign office, Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed the confidence that his team will play pivotal role in progress and development of the country.

He said the foreign office played commendable role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level. He said the establishment of Kashmir cell was the need of the hour and its fourth meeting will be held at the foreign office today.

The Foreign Minister made it clear that posting of officers will be made on the basis of performance.