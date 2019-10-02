Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri from the National Assembly, on Wednesday.

A copy of the official document has been forwarded to Qasim Khan Suri who had been deseated by the election tribunal over irregularities in NA-265 constituency in General Elections 2018.

Qasim Khan Suri challenged the election tribunal’s decision in the Supreme Court on Tuesday and took the stance that the tribunal did not examine the evidences.

The petition maintained that the irregularities in the election cannot be attributed to Qasim Khan Suri, and requested to nullify election tribunal’s verdict against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

Let it be known that the election tribunal – headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch – had deseated Qasim Khan Suri as deputy speaker of the National Assembly and directed the authorities to conduct re-election in NA-265 constituency.

The decision was announced over the petition of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) member Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, who had challenged Suri’s victory in General Election 2018.