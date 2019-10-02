Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing a case pertaining to murder of social worker Parveen Rehman, remarked that seemingly everyone was helpless before land and water mafias in Karachi.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz remarked that matter of Parveen Rehman was turning into a mystery. He asked what were the law enforcement agencies doing as six years had gone by already.

Justice Ata Bandial asked Babar Bakht Qureshi, who is heading the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the matter, about findings of the case. Qureshi said that there were no major developments and urged the court to give the JIT more time to investigate. He said since the murder happened six years ago, the JIT could not obtain any data through geofencing. Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked Qureshi that the JIT had been constituted because officials were not doing their job.

He asked what were law enforcement agencies doing since 2013? “Are these mafias out of their reach?” he asked.

Justice Bandial remarked that mafias had killed people who were involved in social work.

The court granted Qureshi two months to wrap up investigation and directed him to submit an interim report in three weeks.