ISLAMABAD - Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani has expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will never go waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in his message received by the Kashmir Media Service from Srinagar, the veteran leader maintained that the people of Kashmir would never compromise their identity, religion and honour.

Syed Ali Geelani appealed to the people of the Kashmir valley, Jammu region and Ladakh to remain united like a rock.

He urged all Kashmiri politicians to desist from becoming collaborators of India in its nefarious designs against the Kashmiri people.

Syed Ali Geelani asked Kashmiri policemen not to facilitate India in order to save their mothers, sisters and brothers from becoming slaves of dirty Hindutva philosophy.

Indian troops martyred 16 Kashmiris in September

He said that resistance calendar for all segments of the society would be issued soon to intensify the movement.

Syed Ali Geelani urged Hurriyat leaders to remain glued with the general masses and guide them in their struggle against Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, Indian military siege entered 58th day on Tuesday with all main markets shut, public transport off the roads and school buildings and government offices deserted.

The authorities have further intensified the restrictions in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas in Jammu region.

Security has been beefed up around vital installations including the Srinagar airport and district police offices.

Additional security bunkers are being constructed in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the Valley.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their continued acts of State terrorism martyred 16 Kashmiris including a woman and two young boys during the last month of September in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred six youth were killed in fake encounters.

The killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned, reported KMS.

During the period, 281 people were injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

As many as 157 people including Hurriyet activists and youth were arrested during the period.

The authorities also disallowed people to offer Friday prayers four times at the grand mosques including Jamia Masjid and Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar and other areas of the territory.

About 25 residential houses were damaged and destroyed by the Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel during siege and search operations and disgraced and molested 4 women in the month.