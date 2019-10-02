Share:

Google Doodle on Wednesday honours Pakistan’s chocolate hero Waheed Murad on his 81’st birthday. Murad was the finest romantic hero who brought grace and style to Pakistani cinema.

If you hover the cursor on the doodle, you will see ‘Waheed Murad’s 81st birthday’ written in the popup text.

Pakistani cinema is indebted to the great film actor, producer and script writer who charmed the cinema-goers with his expressions, attractive personality, tender voice and unusual acting talent.

Much before Rajesh Khanna ruled Bollywood as a romantic hero, Murad had kept the film-viewers mesmerised with his magical aura. As such, he is considered one of the most famous and influential actors of South Asia. The world gave him the title of ‘Chocolate Hero’.

Born in Karachi, Sindh, he started his filmy career when he was 21 years old. He landed in his first role as a cameo in 1959 in the film Saathi.