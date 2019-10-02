Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and his wife Parveen Sarwar visited AJK to express solidarity with earthquake-hit people. He took Rs50 million relief goods to the calamity-hit areas. Sarwar announced Rs10,000 per person for the injured and Rs20,000 each for families of the deceased.

The governor was briefed at Commissioner office by Commissioner Ch Muhammad Tayyab, DC Mirpur Tahir Mumtaz, Additional DC Raja Qaisar Aurangzeb, Senior Member Board of revenue Faiz Ahmed Abbassi and District Office holders on relief activities and needs of earthquake-struck areas.

President PTI AJK and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood, Renowned Businessmen Mian Talat, Mian Saeed Derewala, Ch. Wahed and other were also present at the occasion.

Commissioner Mirpur division Ch Muhammad Tayyab briefed Governor that 30 people lost their lives and 800 got injured because of the Earthquake, 3000 houses were completely demolished whereas 20000 houses got severely damaged. He informed that more than 200 cars, 142 state buildings and more than 1.5 billion damage was caused to the private property. Immediately after the Earthquake, Rawalpindi, Jehlum emergency, batches of Pak Army, local NGO’s, SDMA, administration authorities and general public took on their feets to participate in aid and relief activities and because of which a lot of human lives were saved.

While talking to media, the governor said that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein and people were ready to sacrifice their lives for it. “Under the leadership of Imran Khan we have unveiled the face of Narendra Modi in front of the whole world”, he said, adding that there was no doubt Narendra Modi and Indian government had bypassed Hitler in atrocities on Kashmir’s but even today India was afraid of resilience of Kashmiris and that is why it was not attempting to end curfew in the valley.

He said that whenever Pakistan was faced with a crisis, it united the whole nation and even today the government along with the nation was standing in support with the victims and the government will not rest until complete rehabilitation of victims.

He said he had assured the AJK government and responsible authorities that Pakistan government will not abandon them in this hour of need. “Government will appeal the Pakistani and Kashmir diaspora residing in UK,US and EU to help in building houses for earthquake victims and Sarwar foundation will also participate fully in relief activities”, he said, adding that the rescue, relief and aid activities of AJK Government for earthquake victims deserved appreciation who provided victims with support in limited time period.

To a question about opposition’s alliance, the governor said that opposition could go on to make any alliance. “We are not bothered by it. The nation is with us and government will go on to complete its constitutional term and the mission to serve the masses will continue”.