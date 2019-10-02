Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to listen to the plastic bags manufacturers and address their genuine reservations.

While talking to a group of businessmen, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that over 8000 factories of plastic bags were providing direct or indirect employment to millions of people. “It is also backbone of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Cottage Industry”, they said, adding, the Plastic Bags Association has already discussed and submitted all the applicable solutions to government, to address the environmental issues.

They said that 10 countries have banned less than 30 micron single use shopping bags, 15 countries have banned less than 50 micron single use shopping bags while no country in the world, except Kenya, has banned the shopping bags and that has damaged its economy in terms of revenue, unemployment and closure of factories. Since Kenya has abundant jungles, it can afford paper bags but not country like Pakistan.

The LCCI office-bearers hoped that government would take stakeholders into confidence and protect the employment of millions of people attached with the industry.