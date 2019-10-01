Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed secretaries of Interior, Law and Justice and Human Rights ministries; chief commissioner Islamabad and IHC registrar to jointly visit the designated family courts at District Courts of Islamabad Capital Territory to ensure welfare of children visiting the place.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued these directions while hearing a petition moved against deplorable conditions at the designated family courts of the federal capital.

The petitioner Hammad Hussain who appeared before the court in person stated that he is one of the litigants compelled to exercise his visitation right relating to his minor children at district courts, Islamabad.

He added that the deplorable conditions at the district courts adversely affect the mental health and psychological development of minor children. He said that the minor children are exposed to undesirable conditions besides being exposed to persons who are alleged to have committed heinous crimes. Petitioner emphasized that because of the conditions at the District Courts the fundamental rights of minor children are violated and it is the duty of the State to ensure that proper arrangements are made keeping in view the welfare of the children who have to attend the Family Courts to meet their parents.

He was of the view that failure on part of the State to protect the children is in violation of the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Children. He referred to section 4 of the Family Court Act, 1964 as well as a report of the Islamic Ideology Council.

Hammad maintained that since the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory and the federal government are responsible for making necessary arrangements for ensuring that family courts are established in buildings which would ensure safeguarding the rights of the minor children, therefore, they are impleaded as necessary parties.

After hearing his arguments, the IHC bench noted in its order, “The conditions highlighted in these petitions raise serious questions regarding violation of human rights, particularly those of innocent children, and therefore, the Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan is also impleaded as a respondent.

The court order said that the Secretaries of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Human Rights, Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory and the Registrar of this Court are directed to jointly visit the designated family courts at the district courts of Islamabad and a joint report shall be submitted through the Secretary, Ministry of Interior latest by 15-09-2019.

“They shall also associate the head of the Psychiatric Department of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad to assess the potential damage and harmful effects to which the innocent children are exposed because of the prevailing conditions at the designated family courts situated in the District Courts of Islamabad,” read the court order.

It further, “Welfare of children ought to be a paramount consideration for the State. The children who visit the Family Courts are already distressed because of their parents’ marital disputes. They cannot be exposed to further pain and agony. It is, therefore, an onerous duty of the State to ensure that children who visit designated Family Courts are not exposed to negative effects relating to mental health and psychological development. The State has to ensure that the designated Family Courts are established in buildings which safeguard the welfare and rights of the children.”

The IHC bench also issued notices to the Secretaries of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of law and justice, Ministry of Human Rights and the Chief Commissioner Islamabad directing them to submit their respective written reports before the next date fixed for hearing on October 21. The court also ordered that the officials mentioned in this order are directed to nominate respective authorized representatives to appear on the next date of hearing.